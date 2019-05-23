Upendra Kushwaha to be held responsible if violence breaks out in his name Bihar ADG

A day after RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha warned of bloodshed if EVMs were found to be manipulated, Bihar’s Additional General of Police Kundan Krishnan informed that even as the Election Commission has taken cognizance of the matter, if there would be any violence reported due to Kushwaha’s statement, then he would be held responsible for the same. Speaking on the incident where an independent LS candidate from Buxar brandished a gun during a press conference, Krishnan said orders has been given to investigate whether the gun was licensed, and if found to be otherwise then appropriate action will be taken which includes the holder’s arrest. EC has taken cognizance of this matter as well.