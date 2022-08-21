Upendra Kushwaha quashes speculations of disgruntlement over not becoming a minister

Amid the speculations about JDU National Parliamentary Board Chairman Upendra Kushwaha being angry for not being included in the expanded Bihar cabinet, the chairman on August 21 in Patna, cleared that he has no interest in being a minister. “Those who know me know that I have no interest in becoming a minister. I was neither interested in becoming a minister nor will I be in the future,” the JDU National Parliamentary Board Chairman said.