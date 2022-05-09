UP Woman sits outside residence of in-laws with her belongings after dispute with husband in Bareilly

Priyanka, a woman in Uttar Pradesh, was seen sitting outside the residence of her in-laws with her belongings at night on May 08 in Bareilly. The police were also seen at the spot. While speaking to ANI, the women said, “After a family dispute in the in-laws' house, we had a settlement, after which I started living with my husband in Moradabad on rent, but after the dispute again, my husband left me and came here.”