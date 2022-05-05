UP: Woman constable in Moradabad discharges police duties carrying her one-year-old child

The commitment of the lady constable in Moradabad towards her duty and as a mother is inspiring. Cop mom discharged police duties carrying her one-year-old baby to work. Lady constable Sonia was seen carrying her child in a baby carrier. Her husband is posted in Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). She has been posted to at a play school established under Vama Sarathi program at Reserve Police Lines. She said, “I bring my child with me to work as my husband works in Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and there is no one at home to care for the child.” Addressing the media, Assistant Superintendent of Police of Moradabad Sagar Jain said, “She has been posted to at a play school established under the Vama Sarathi program at Reserve Police Lines. This way she will be able to carry out her duty while caring for her one-year-old child.”