UP will become best state on economic front: UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on February 09 exuded confidence on the state becoming number 1 on the economic front after the Global Investors Summit (GIS). “After the Global Summit, the Uttar Pradesh state will come in the number 1 position on the economic front. Industrialists in large numbers gave investment proposals. We will implement them. Under the effective leadership of PM Modi, UP will become number 1 on the economic front,” said Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak.