UP: Widows from Vrindavan design special Rakhis for PM Narendra Modi

Ahead of Raksha Bandhan, a group of widows from Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh have designed special ‘Rakhis’ for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The specially designed hand-made Rakhis also feature the Prime Minister's picture on them. “The organisation has been working for the widows of Vrindavan, Varanasi and Uttarakhand for the last 10 years. They have been taught a lot of skills, including the skill of making Rakhi,” said Vice President, Sulabh International Social Service Organisation.