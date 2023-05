UP: Voting underway for Swar Assembly By-poll in Rampur

Voting is underway for Swar Assembly By-poll in Rampur city of Uttar Pradesh on May 10. It came after Abdullah Azam Khan, son of prominent SP politician Azam Khan, was given a two-year prison sentence by a Moradabad Court in a 15-year-old case. The counting of votes for the By-poll will take place on May 13.