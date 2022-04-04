UP vegetable vendor’s daughter defies odds playing in ongoing Junior Womens Hockey WC

Defying odds and not letting family’s dire economic condition hold her back, Mumtaz Khan, 19-year-old daughter of a vegetable vendor, registered herself in the ongoing Junior Women's Hockey World Cup in South Africa. "I feel very proud that my daughter is playing for the country. We are getting a lot of respect because of her," said Mumtaz's mother.