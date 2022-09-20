UP Varanasi declared as first ever SCO tourist and cultural capital

The city of Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital for the period 2022-2023, at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) convention. The city gained international recognition after the convention. Speaking to ANI, Varanasi Mayor said, “This was the cultural capital in past as well but was neglected. Now that SCO has announced it to be a Culture capital, it will gain international recognition, all thanks to PM Modi.”