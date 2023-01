UP: Terai Elephant Reserve established in Lakhimpur Kheri

Uttar Pradesh government established the second elephant reserve on January 3. The Terai Elephant Reserve (TEP) was established in Lakhimpur Kheri. It is the 33rd Elephant Reserve in the country covering an area of 3072.358 sq km. The authorities of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) drafted the proposal for it in April 2022.