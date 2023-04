UP: Tent decoration items catch fire in Jait Kshetra area of Mathura

A massive fire broke out in the Jait Kshetra area of Mathura on April 24. Tent decoration worth lakhs of rupees was gutted in fire. A thick layer of smoke billowed from the site. Soon after the incident, fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited.