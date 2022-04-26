UP Temple Mosque bring down loudspeakers exhibiting communal harmony in Jhansi

In a bid to promote communal harmony amid rising controversy over loudspeaker in parts of India, Hindu-Muslim communities in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh decided to bring down loudspeakers from religious places. Ram Janki Temple and Sunni Jama Masjid at Gandhi Chowk in Jhansi is a symbol of communal harmony.