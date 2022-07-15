Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

UP shocker: 30 students admitted to hospital after eating mid-day meal, principal suspended

The Principal of a government school was suspended after 30 students were admitted to the hospital after eating a mid-day meal in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. Basic Education Minister Shubham Shukla on July 14 said, “Principal of the school has been suspended & two cooks have also been removed. All 30 admitted children are released from the hospital. The food sampling report will be released in 2-3 days. Further investigation will be done on basis of the report.”

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPSC CAPF 2022 admit card released at upsc.gov.in, exam on August 7
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.