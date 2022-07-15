UP shocker: 30 students admitted to hospital after eating mid-day meal, principal suspended

The Principal of a government school was suspended after 30 students were admitted to the hospital after eating a mid-day meal in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. Basic Education Minister Shubham Shukla on July 14 said, “Principal of the school has been suspended & two cooks have also been removed. All 30 admitted children are released from the hospital. The food sampling report will be released in 2-3 days. Further investigation will be done on basis of the report.”