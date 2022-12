UP: Security beefed up in Mathura over call for reciting ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ inside mosque

Security has been beefed up in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh following the Hindu Mahasabha’s threat to recite the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ inside Shahi Idgah Mosque. The Hindu Mahasabha had recently claimed that the complex was the “actual birthplace” of Lord Krishna. Police even detained a member of ‘Hindu Mahasabha’ who was on his way to purge the Idgah by offering holy water.