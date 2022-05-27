UP School uses loudspeakers removed from religious places for morning assembly in Moradabad

The loudspeakers that were removed from the religious places are now being used in a school of Moradabad for assembly prayer. While speaking to ANI, Monika Rastogi, the Principal of Ambika Prasad Inter College, said, “After CM's order, 2 loudspeakers were provided to the school. They're the ones removed from temples and mosques.”