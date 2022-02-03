UP’s economy climbed to second position in country in last 5 years: CM Yogi

Speaking on the economic situation in the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on February 03 elucidated that Bharatiya Janata Party led-government helped the state’s economy in reaching to the second spot in a span of just five years.“UP's economy from 1947-2017 was at 6th, 7th spot (in the country). No work done in 70 years. But in merely 5 years, we have successfully helped UP economy to climb to the 2nd spot,” said UP CM.