UP: Rescue operation underway after roof collapse of cold storage in Sambhal

A rescue operation is underway after the roof collapse of a potato cold storage in the Chandausi area of Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh on March 16. A total of 10 people were killed while 11 have been rescued so far. “Death toll rises to 10. 11 persons rescued, of which 5 people are under medical treatment and 6 people discharged from the hospital. 3 people remain missing. A case was registered against 2 persons,” said Moradabad DIG Shalabh Mathur.