UP records 60.17% voter turnout | Hijab Ban: Student moves SC | News Wrap, Feb 11

UP records 60.17% voter turnout in first phase of Assembly elections; Shamli registers highest turnout; Hijab Ban: Student moves SC challenging Karnataka HC's interim order disallowing religious dress in colleges; 4,355 Indians died in 88 countries due to Covid-19, highest in Saudi Arabia. Watch more in DNA News Wrap.