UP Rape case registered against Sub-Inspector in Meerut

A case has been registered against Sub-Inspector and a man known to him after a woman alleged them of raping her, informed Vineet Bhatnagar, Superintendent of Police (SP), Meerut. “Case registered after woman alleged an SHO-level officer, currently posted in Ghaziabad, had raped her. As per complainant, another man known to SHO had raped her too. Case registered against 2 accused under sections 328 and 376D of IPC,” he said.