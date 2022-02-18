UP Polls: Yogi Adityanath mocks opposition parties, says they came out after 4.5 years during elections

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on February 18, while addressing a public rally in Mainpuri, slammed the opposition political parties, and alleged that they came out after 4.5 years, during the time of elections.“We will use bulldozers after March 10 (election results day) for all those who were hiding for last 4.5 years but have come out during the elections,” CM Yogi said.UP is a poll-bound state. The results for UP Assembly Elections will be declared on March 10.