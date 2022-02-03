UP Polls: Will work for youth, generate employment for them, says Rajeshwar Singh after joining BJP

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls, Former Enforcement Directorate joint director Rajeshwar Singh recently joined BJP. He is contesting Elections from Sarojini Nagar Assembly Constituency. Speaking to ANI, Singh assured that he will work for youth and generate employment from them. “We have to work for the youth and generate employment for them. The reason I joined BJP is that it is a nationalist party. Samajwadi Party is nowhere in the fight. BJP will form government in Uttar Pradesh again. I will file my nomination tomorrow,” said Rajeshwar Singh.