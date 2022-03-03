UP Polls: Will win over 80 pc seats, says CM Yogi Adityanath

Polling for the sixth phase of Assembly Elections began at 7 am in Uttar Pradesh on March 03. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath casts vote at a Primary School Gorakhnath Kanya Nagar Kshetra in Gorakhpur. “I hope people will vote in large numbers. Under PM Modi’s leadership, BJP will make a record and will win a large number of seats. We will win over 80 per cent seats. Vote for development and security, vote for BJP,” said CM Yogi. Notably, CM Yogi is contesting from Gorakhpur Urban Assembly Constituency. Polling for the seventh phase, which will be the last phase, will be held on March 7. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.