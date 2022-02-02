UP Polls: Will remain to continue in party, says Swati Singh after BJP denies her ticket

Uttar Pradesh Woman Welfare Minister Swati Singh on February 02 said that she is a part of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and will continue to remain so throughout her life. Her remarks came after the BJP announced a list of 17 candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls on February 01 and did not include minister Swati Singh in it.“I am part of BJP and will continue to remain so throughout my life. No worker should question the decision taken by the party leadership. The party must have done it for good,” said Swati Singh.