UP Polls: Vote for BJP to maintain rule of law, urges Brajesh Pathak

Ahead of the third phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, state Law Minister Brajesh Pathak on February 17 urged people to vote for BJP to maintain rule of law. “Prime Minister Modi is right. To maintain the rule of law, to keep nationalism and UP as the main axis of development, everyone has to vote for BJP. Samajwadi Party is badly entangled in pariwarwad and hooliganism, people will again reject them,” he said.