UP Polls: Union Minister SP Singh Baghel casts vote in Agra

Voting for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls began on February 10. Union Minister of State for Law and Justice and Bharatiya Janata Party leader SP Singh Baghel, who is contesting against Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav from Karhal, Mainpuri cast his vote in Agra. The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to go to the Polls in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.