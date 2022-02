UP Polls: State Minister Atul Garg casts vote in Ghaziabad

Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Atul Garg and his wife cast their votes at Kavi Nagar polling booth in Ghaziabad. The first phase of polls covers 58 Assembly Constituencies across 11 districts of the state. The voting is taking place at 25,849 polling stations and 10,766 polling centres. As many as 623 candidates are in the fray on 58 assembly seats. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.