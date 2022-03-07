UP Polls: SP Candidate Shoaib Ansari rakes up Hathras, Lakhimpur incident to attack BJP

As the voting for seventh and last phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections is underway, Samajwadi Party Candidate Shoaib Ansari on March 07 hit out at Bharatiya Janata Party over Hathras and Lakhimpur Kheri incident. “The people of Muhammadabad will choose us (Samajwadi Party), development will be our priority. It has never happened in history that human beings are trampled by car, what happened in Hathras? The public knows everything,” he added. He is contesting from Mohammadabad Assembly Constituency.