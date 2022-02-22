UP Polls SP BSP Congress did not fulfil people’s expectations says CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while addressing a public rally at Ayodhya on February 22 lashed out at other political parties for not fulfilling people’s expectations and said that these parties should be obliterated. “Tests, treatments, and vaccines were given for free. The double engine government is providing double dose of ration. Was the same amount of ration available during the time of SP, BSP, Congress? When it is not a participant in your happiness and sorrow, then what is the need to carry them in your head. They need to be immersed,” he said.