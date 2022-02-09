UP Polls: Shooters were ‘descendants of Godse’, says Asaduddin Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on February 08 called the accused of the firing incident a “descendants of Godse”. He was addressing a public rally in the poll-bound Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. “They are the descendants of Godse. They are people with the mindset same as those who killed Gandhi. They are the same who want to disrespect the Constitution of Ambedkar. They don't trust the rule of law but the rule of gun. They don't trust ballots but bullets,” AIMIM Chief said.