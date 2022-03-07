UP Polls: SBSP Chief OP Rajbhar expresses confidence in winning Varanasi, Purvanchal seats

As voting for the final phase of Uttar Pradesh Elections is underway, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party President (SBSP) Om Prakash Rajbhar on March 07 said that neither Bharatiya Janata Party nor Bahujan Samaj Party will win a single seat in Ghazipur, Mau, Azamgarh, Ambedkar Nagar, and Ballia. “BJP and BSP will not win a single seat in Ghazipur, Mau, Azamgarh, Ambedkar Nagar, and Ballia. We are winning on 5 of 8 seats in Varanasi, 3 of 4 seats in Chandauli, 7 of 9 seats in Jaunpur. We will win 45-47 seats in the Purvanchal region,” said OP Rajbhar.