UP polls: Samajwadi Party will not take any BJP MLA, minister anymore, says Akhilesh Yadav

After the announcement of BJP’s first list of candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on January 15 said that the party will not take any BJP MLA and minister anymore. Addressing a Press Conference in Lucknow, Yadav said, “They can deny tickets to their leaders if they wish to.”