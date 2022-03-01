UP Polls: Samajwadi Party annoyed about money coming for welfare work, says CM Yogi

Ahead of the sixth phase of Uttar Pradesh Elections, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on March 01 addressed a public rally in Maharajganj district of the state. While addressing the rally, CM Yogi launched a scathing attack at Samajwadi Party saying the party is annoyed about all the money coming for welfare work in the state. “Samajwadi Party is annoyed about all the money coming for welfare work in the state. They ask where does this money come from. We have an efficient equipment (bulldozer). It makes highways and crushes mafias (goons) as well,” said CM Yogi.