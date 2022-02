UP Polls: Samajwadi Party alleges discrepancies in Electronic Voting Machine

Soon after polling began in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party alleged discrepancies in an Electronic Voting Machine in Kanpur Rural. The party alleged that even after a voter pressed the button next to Samajwadi Party, the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) issued a slip of the BJP. They asked the Election Commission to take note.