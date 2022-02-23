UP Polls: Sakshi Maharaj casts vote, says BJP will win all 6 seats in Unnao

Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament, Sakshi Maharaj on February 23 cast his vote at a polling booth in Unnao during the fourth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections. Speaking to ANI, BJP MP expressed confidence in his party and said that the BJP will win all 6 seats in Unnao, "BJP will win all 6 seats in Unnao with majority. On the basis of all campaigning I did, I can say that CM Yogi will form Govt again by breaking his own 2017 record. I think the numbers may go up to 350". The fate of 624 candidates will be sealed in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Elections in Uttar Pradesh are being held in seven phases. The results will be declared on March 10.