UP Polls: Results will be different from exit polls, says RLD Chief Jayant Chaudhary

Reacting to Uttar Pradesh’s exit polls, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) Chief Jayant Singh Chaudhary on March 08 expressed his confidence in forming the alliance government in the state and said that results will be different from exit polls. “Results will be different than exit polls, alliance government will be formed. There is an atmosphere of fear in Uttar Pradesh, which can affect voters’ answers when asked about their preferences. Even if someone has voted for us (SP-RLD), they can end saying BJP out of fear,” he added.