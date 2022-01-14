UP polls: Resignations not big deal, says Narendra Singh Tomar

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh), Jan 14 (ANI): Reacting to the resignations of MLAs from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on January 14 said that resignations are not a big deal in the state and the party is getting support from everywhere.“Resignations are not a big deal in Uttar Pradesh. BJP is getting support from everywhere in the state. People will bless us and BJP will be successful in forming government in UP, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur,” the minister said.“The reason why such incidents keep happening in Congress-ruled states is that they don't pay much attention to law and order. If parties will think about their personal benefits, they'll always fail to keep the public safe,” he added.