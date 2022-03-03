UP Polls: Ravi Kishan confident of BJP’s win in all nine seats of Gorakhpur

Amid polling for the sixth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha MP Ravi Kishan on March 03 expressed confidence in winning all nine seats of Gorakhpur district. “We will win all 9 seats in Gorakhpur Mandal. Voter turnout will be historic in the Purvanchal region. BJP will get over 300 seats. The construction of the Ram Temple is underway. Now, the people of UP have decided to establish 'Ram Rajya' here,” said Ravi Kishan. Polling for the seventh phase will be held on March 7. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.