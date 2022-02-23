UP Polls Rajnath Singh casts vote in Lucknow says BJP will win over 300 seats

Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh casts his vote at Scholars Home school polling booth in Lucknow. Speaking to ANI, he said, “We will win over 300 seats. SP-BSP made claims in 2017 also but we formed the government and will repeat the same this time also,” Defence Minister said after casting his vote. As many as 624 candidates are in the fray for 59 Assembly seats. Elections in Uttar Pradesh are being held in seven phases and will conclude on March 7. The counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Manipur will take place on March 10.