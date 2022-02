UP Polls: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holds door-to-door campaign in Ghaziabad

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a door-to-door campaign in Ghaziabad on February 04. The Assembly Elections will be held from February 10 to March 07 in 7 phases. Votes will be counted for all 403 constituencies on March 10.