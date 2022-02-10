UP Polls Priyanka Gandhi holds roadshow in Rampur

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on February 10 held a roadshow in poll-bound Rampur, Uttar Pradesh. “Vote on issues of unemployment, inflation, crimes against women and Dalits, poverty. Think and vote. Cast your vote for someone who is working to resolve these issues,” Vadra said. She also interacted with a tyre repair shop owner.Voting for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls began on February 10. The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to go to the Polls in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.