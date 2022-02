UP Polls: Priyanka Gandhi holds massive roadshow in Meerut

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on February 08, held a massive roadshow in Meerut. Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to go to the polls in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 03, and 07. Meerut will vote on February 10 in the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.