UP Polls: Police lathi-charged my supporters during election campaign, alleges BSP candidate

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls, Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Naved Ayaz on February 08 alleged that police lathi-charged his supporters in Amroha who had gathered for a campaign-related program without prior warning. “Administration threatened me that if I insisted too much, they will encounter me. SP MLA and administration are involved in this incident. He (SP MLA) is also involved with BJP,” said Naved Ayaz. Speaking on the allegations, Amroha Circle Officer (CO) VK Rana said, “Police received inputs that a poll campaign was underway (by BSP's Naved Ayaz) even after 8 pm. When police reached the spot, there was hassle, people started running leaving some injured. Matter being probed. Case being lodged in view of Model Code of Conduct violation.