UP Polls PM Modi gets rousing welcome from locals in Saharanpur

Locals and Bharatiya Janata Party supporters gave a rousing welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to poll-bound Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh on February 10. The Prime Minister also addressed a public rally in the district. Legislative Assembly Elections are scheduled to be held from 10 February to 7 March 2022 in seven phases to elect all 403 members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.