UP Polls: PM Modi appreciates voters for reaching polling stations in large number

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 10 addressed a public rally in Saharanpur for Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022. He said, “Some constituencies in western UP are voting for the 1st phase. I'm glad that on such winter mornings, people are going to vote in huge numbers. I appreciate all these voters. BJP UP's 'ghoshna patra' is a resolution for welfare.”