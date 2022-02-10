UP Polls: People will vote for BJP for good governance in State, says Agra Rural candidate

As people queue up to cast their votes for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections during Phase 1 on February 10, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Agra Rural, Baby Rani Maurya also reached the polling booth to participate in the polling. Baby Rani Maurya also expressed confidence in the citizens that they will vote for BJP for good governance in the State.“I am confident that the citizens will vote in favour of Bharatiya Janata Party for good governance in the State,” the BJP leader told ANI at the polling booth in Agra. The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to go to the Polls in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.