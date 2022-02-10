UP Polls: People queue up to cast their votes in Kairana, Hapur

Voting for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls began on February 10 at 7:00 am. People queued up at polling booth number 299 at Public Inter College in Kairana to cast their votes. First phase of Polls covers 58 Assembly Constituencies across 11 districts of the state. People also lined up at polling booth number 257 in Hapur to exercise their franchise. The voting is taking place at 25,849 polling stations and 10,766 polling centres. As many as 623 candidates are in the fray on 58 assembly seats