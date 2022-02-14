UP Polls People queue up to cast their votes for 2nd phase of polling

Voting for the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls began on February 14 at 7 am. People queued at booth number 406 at Dhani Ram Inter College of Bareilly. Second phase of Polls covers 55 Assembly Constituencies across nine districts of the state. As many as 623 candidates are in the fray on 55 assembly seats. Voting will conclude at 6 pm today. The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to go to the Polls in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.