UP Polls: People of UP don't want politics of appeasement, says Sangeet Som

As Voting for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls began on February 10, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Sardhana Assembly Constituency Sangeet Singh Som asserted that people of all castes of the society support the BJP. “We are fighting on the agenda of development as we work with the mantra of 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas'. The people of the state don't want to see the politics of appeasement,” said Sangeet Som. The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to go to the Polls in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.