UP Polls: 'Pariwarwadi' parties still stuck in alliance with mafias, alleges PM Modi

Ahead of the seventh phase of Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 03 took an indirect dig at Samajwadi Party and alleged that ‘Pariwarwadi' parties are still stuck in their old alliance with mafias. “These 'Pariwarwadi' parties are still stuck in their old alliances with mafias. Whereas BJP's alliance is with the people of Uttar Pradesh. Our alliance is with poor families of Chandauli, whose dreams we have worked hard day and night to fulfil,” said PM Modi.