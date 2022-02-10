UP Polls: ‘Parivaar-Vaad' party continuously making hollow promises, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narenda Modi on February 10 addressed a public rally in Saharanpur for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022. He said, “A whole 'parivaar-vaad' party continuously making hollow promises in Uttar Pradesh...Remember if someone promises big, they're usually empty, irresponsible promises. They promised electricity but kept UP in dark and illuminated their residing district. Left Saharanpur and other districts for themselves.” Voting for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls began on February 10 at 7:00 am.